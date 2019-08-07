As Under Armour (UA) Market Value Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Raised by $423,402 Its Holding; Raffles Associates LP Decreased Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holding by $483,240

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 20,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 191,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 171,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.46 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 80,771 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 10,029 shares to 154,113 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 13,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,300 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 7,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 64,256 shares. Hightower Lc reported 63,496 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd has 0.05% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 78,965 shares. G2 Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 76,829 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 20,000 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 27,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 66,169 were accumulated by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 961,519 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 317,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 114,696 shares. Ameritas Prns has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Denali Limited Liability Corporation reported 157 shares.

