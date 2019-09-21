As Under Armour (UA) Market Value Rose, Goodman Financial Trimmed Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Joho Capital Has Upped Holding by $49.88 Million

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Under Armour (UA) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 19,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 285,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, down from 304,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Under Armour for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 2.30M shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $60.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.