As Under Armour (Put) (UA) Stock Price Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $9.08 Million; Stone Run Capital Has Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (Put) (UA) by 325.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 432,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 565,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 132,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 1.59M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $251.45. About 265,699 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 14,750 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Canal Insur Co invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sigma Planning accumulated 7,400 shares. 3,015 are held by Sectoral Asset Mngmt. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 94,058 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.07% stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 4,101 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 1.43% or 42,173 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 63,107 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Inc accumulated 31,956 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ycg Lc holds 0.26% or 6,012 shares. The California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 2.54% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

