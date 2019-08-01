As Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stock Price Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $1.22 Million; Capital International LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by $518,410 as Market Value Rose

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 76,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 437,145 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 360,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 187,608 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,890 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 35,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $277.99. About 1.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,515 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 80,986 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 26,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.