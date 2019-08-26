As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Crestwood Advisors Lowered Holding as Stock Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.36. About 3.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 338,634 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,410 shares to 603,272 shares, valued at $48.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,309 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 4,422 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests invested in 0.48% or 1.42 million shares. Ims Capital Management holds 51,132 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Com holds 180,142 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Brinker Cap Inc has 14,017 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Foundry Partners Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 117,180 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 149,620 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg owns 12,282 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,258 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Howe Rusling stated it has 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcrae Capital Mgmt reported 19,120 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ca invested in 0.12% or 2,333 shares. 3,364 are owned by Private Management Grp. Beese Fulmer Inv Inc has 97,880 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 562,725 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. 23,855 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Limited Liability. Aldebaran reported 28,237 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 305,106 shares. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 1.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 264,705 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,016 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,548 shares to 272,952 shares, valued at $51.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.