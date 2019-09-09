As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $552,603 as Stock Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,995 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 77,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 1.50M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 506,437 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.52% or 15,267 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp reported 78,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Management Lc stated it has 1.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pggm holds 0.24% or 276,484 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 105,835 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 11.44 million shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Inc owns 233,790 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 363,446 are held by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.28% or 181,967 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cumberland Prtn has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Puzo Michael J reported 4,900 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.09% or 3.82 million shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,346 shares to 132,184 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68M for 10.52 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares to 221,433 shares, valued at $22.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Level One Bancorp Inc by 31,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,110 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 94,710 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability. The New York-based Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.07% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 2,225 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 371,741 shares. 53,992 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bokf Na reported 163,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Heartland Incorporated holds 0.72% or 592,501 shares in its portfolio. 28,439 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 582,232 shares. 59,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Somerset Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).