As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Value Rose, Ejf Capital Lifted Its Position by $12.71 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Cognios Capital Has Cut Holding

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 11,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $233.93. About 455,340 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 48,647 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd has 0.1% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 929,107 shares. Hartford Financial Inc reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 2.19 million shares. Assetmark accumulated 1,309 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.12% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 404 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 145 shares. Gradient Ltd reported 110 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Sei Investments Communication has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 12,282 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19 million shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,663 shares, and cut its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust Co has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,509 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). National Insur Tx has 1.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 111,225 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement holds 1% or 41,952 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,851 shares. The California-based Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Redmile Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 132,890 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 51,320 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charter Trust has 7,770 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 93,657 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 217,163 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 by 6,592 shares to 16,221 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC).