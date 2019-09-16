As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Rose, Ejf Capital Lifted Position by $2.96 Million; Pure Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $418,834 as Stock Price Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 185,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65 million, up from 818,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 412,604 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $191.16. About 1.02 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamlin Ltd Liability stated it has 2.82M shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.03% or 16,476 shares. Prentiss Smith & reported 25,083 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 12,718 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,867 are held by Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Phocas Corp has 425,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 84,760 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 513,350 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 111,931 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 130,489 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited accumulated 14,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 535,263 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 496,621 shares. Axa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 491,896 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb One Bancorp by 35,712 shares to 239,413 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 648,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Financial In has invested 0.83% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 13,956 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.29% or 3,294 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 400 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 38,975 shares. California-based Everett Harris Communications Ca has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Creative Planning stated it has 16,441 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 15,941 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Bb&T owns 47,043 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 588 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 21,688 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 4,168 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,905 shares to 99,090 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).