As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stock Price Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $8.97 Million; Allete (ALE) Share Value Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered by $965,468 Its Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 11,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The hedge fund held 3,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 15,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 145,832 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 08/05/2018 – ALLETE CEO Says Diversification Fuels Growth Outlook at Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 85,748 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $83.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 93,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Bank Advances Human Digital Strategy With Launch of Innovative Go-Toâ„¢ Platform – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Names KÃ¤the Anchel EVP, Head of Innovation – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

More notable recent ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 73% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Anheuser-Busch Will Probably Try to Buy Craft Brew Alliance – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invacare Corporation (IVC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ALLETE Inc (ALE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why ALLETE, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,171 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 44,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

