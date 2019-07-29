As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shares Declined, Holder Fsi Group Has Decreased Position; Investment House Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Rose

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 150,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.14M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 13,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 35,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Advisors Incorporated has 295,864 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communication The invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 728 are held by Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd. Ftb holds 0% or 516 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 811,991 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited has 2.59 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company owns 25,250 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 189,085 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 207,774 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 430,058 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Ptnrs has 0.2% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 94,710 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 227,566 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 88,821 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 290 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc accumulated 4,212 shares. Gyroscope Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 104,263 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 46,814 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 161,901 are owned by Cqs Cayman L P. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). National Tx invested in 0.43% or 86,545 shares. Myriad Asset Limited reported 216,600 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Stock Yards National Bank And Tru holds 0.14% or 14,912 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7.35M shares. City reported 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Notis holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 21,607 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 43,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ).