As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Share Value Declined, Ejf Capital Increased Position by $12.71 Million; As V F (VFC) Stock Value Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $6.02 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 606,011 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 3342.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 794,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,319 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 23,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 674,589 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 12,552 shares valued at $1.04 million was sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Research & Mgmt has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 42,621 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has 224,377 shares. Old National Bankshares In holds 0.01% or 2,683 shares. 18,377 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,523 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has 4,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,492 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,805 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Com stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 543,254 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 126,369 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 12,328 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

