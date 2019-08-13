As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Market Value Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Holding; Blue Fin Capital Has Lifted Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 96,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 381,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 178,114 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.59. About 4.96 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd has 1.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 59,886 shares. F&V Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2,903 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.04M shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.72% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp owns 2,100 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1,756 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 10,554 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 1.5% or 7.65M shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baltimore reported 14,342 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 2,104 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 45.46 million shares. 30 are owned by Interactive. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07% or 49.86M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 261,077 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited, Florida-based fund reported 20,443 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 691 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 19,833 shares. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0% or 46,390 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 455,958 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 98,000 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 977,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 43,991 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Us holds 0.01% or 70,958 shares. Jefferies Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 286,853 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.75M shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 5,498 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 30,953 shares to 240,047 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 59,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Umpqua Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kony Acquires Innovation Subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Bank Stocks to Leave in the Vault – Investorplace.com” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.