As Umh Pptys (UMH) Valuation Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Raised Its Holding by $316,400; State Street (STT) Holder Oxbow Advisors Upped Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.21M market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 301,559 shares traded or 78.70% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 5,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 49,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 44,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 2.25M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,365 activity.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7 by 1,404 shares to 6,913 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 21,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Amp Capital Limited invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 3,280 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.25% or 419,385 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,591 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.84% or 183,714 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company has 21,093 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. American Research Management accumulated 0.01% or 425 shares. 3,210 are owned by North Star Asset Mngmt. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 109,157 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 2.61 million shares or 2.12% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 264,958 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 53,699 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 38,959 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $213,996 activity. $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I on Monday, June 17. 258 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares with value of $2,999 were bought by Mitchell William Edward. Another trade for 15,385 shares valued at $200,005 was bought by MITCHELL JAMES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,432 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. 5,700 are owned by Daiwa Gru Incorporated. Prudential Inc has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 11,385 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 1.05M shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 244,629 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 52,995 shares. 11,842 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.1% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Addison Cap holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 27,600 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 50,933 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% or 48,852 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.57 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 104,010 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.06% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 172,638 shares.