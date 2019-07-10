As Umh Pptys (UMH) Valuation Declined, Boston Partners Cut Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 236.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 30,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,083 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 12,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 2.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 50,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 273,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 19,544 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 464,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 47,138 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 20,359 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 265,116 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 24,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 103,360 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 27,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,896 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability. Pecaut & accumulated 65,884 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 30,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Asset Mngmt One stated it has 70,689 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 89,500 shares. Blair William & Company Il invested in 0.01% or 70,030 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 30,681 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $40.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 109,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $210,999 activity. $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was bought by MITCHELL JAMES E on Friday, March 15. HIRSCH MATTHEW I had bought 784 shares worth $9,996.

Analysts await UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. UMH’s profit will be $6.72 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by UMH Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gru Ltd Com stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 2.49% or 284,643 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3.13 million were reported by Adage Prtn Group Llc. Doheny Asset Ca reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 318,170 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 32,096 were accumulated by Bath Savings Company. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,856 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 25.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). James Inv Research reported 892 shares. Putnam Fl has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Heartland Consultants reported 9,627 shares. Bp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 298,000 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca holds 2.04% or 153,445 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

