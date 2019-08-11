As Umh Pptys (UMH) Shares Declined, Shufro Rose & Co Upped Holding by $316,400; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 396,845 shares traded or 146.06% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 767,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.14M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.42 million for 22.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $39.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM: Chasing Revenue To Support Rising Debt Service, A Tough Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura defends MGM Resorts ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 4,015 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 2.61 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Hg Vora Cap Management Ltd Co reported 1.80M shares. Kwmg Lc reported 217 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.83M shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 19,924 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 50,510 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,844 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 27,207 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 1.55 million shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% or 13,384 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp holds 0.02% or 179,209 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 890 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested in 1.20 million shares. Moreover, James Incorporated has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 73 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $210,997 activity. Shares for $9,996 were bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I on Monday, June 17. QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR had bought 83 shares worth $996 on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Foundry Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.12% or 216,462 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 36,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited reported 265,116 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il has 70,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,359 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Highlander Mngmt holds 0.43% or 48,852 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 127,701 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt owns 172,638 shares. Blackrock holds 2.62 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Gp stated it has 21,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares to 1,552 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,065 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

More notable recent UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “On Sale – Safe Preferred Stock: 7.3% Yield From Property REIT With A Potential 9.2% Annualized Yield-To-Call – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Two Ohio Communities – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMH – Great Sector But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.