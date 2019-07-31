As Umh Pptys (UMH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, down from 8,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 155,957 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 128 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 5,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 2,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com reported 301,610 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 20,877 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Da Davidson And Communications holds 0.13% or 537,413 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 79,314 shares. 70,689 are owned by Asset Mgmt One. State Street reported 719,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 47,138 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 554,729 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,997 activity. MITCHELL JAMES E had bought 15,385 shares worth $200,005. Shares for $996 were bought by QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 36 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,900 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,865 shares. Smith Salley And Associate has 2.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,615 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Notis reported 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 12,508 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,536 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 6,616 were accumulated by Ruffer Llp. Majedie Asset Ltd has 123,909 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Weitz Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 242,000 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ssi Invest Mgmt holds 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,387 shares. Hl Llc has 4.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.84M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 176,038 shares. Orrstown Fin Serv Incorporated owns 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,652 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.