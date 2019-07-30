As Umb Finl (UMBF) Stock Value Rose, Invesco LTD Has Upped by $24.02 Million Its Position; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Value Declined While Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Stake by $11.40 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 375,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 855,929 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.81M, up from 480,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 90,869 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 265,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.24 million, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 895,208 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $305,546 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $258,520 was bought by Murphy Timothy R..

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UMB Financial Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UMB Financial’s (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Earnings Beat in Store for Artisan Partners (APAM) in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 48 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.72% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 158,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Grp has 0.03% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 116,198 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 23,625 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). House Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 5,547 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 9,100 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 308,569 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 18,898 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 29,976 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested in 17,964 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 300 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 11,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 68,114 shares to 562,389 shares, valued at $68.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 11,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,124 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.53 million for 67.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares to 176,523 shares, valued at $308.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).