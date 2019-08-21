As Umb Finl (UMBF) Share Value Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $797,760; Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $388,050 as Stock Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 157,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 151,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 5.29M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 12,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 207,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 219,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.55. About 77,670 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.03% or 1,035 shares in its portfolio. Indiana And Inv Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sol Cap Mngmt Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.76% or 26,429 shares in its portfolio. 5,479 are held by Howe Rusling. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cannell Peter B, New York-based fund reported 22,730 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Loomis Sayles And LP has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 45,820 shares. Amer Fin Group Inc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 6.65M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 26,327 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 59,580 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 4.65% or 66,028 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 101.35 million shares stake.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 428,991 shares to 531,864 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 45,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified stated it has 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 160,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 156,114 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Co holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 94,869 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 18,752 shares. Invest House reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Retirement Of Alabama holds 57,468 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 0.19% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 17,827 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,913 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.05% or 16,663 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 0% or 128 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $46,987 activity.

