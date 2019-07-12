As Umb Financial (UMBF) Share Value Rose, Tributary Capital Management Decreased by $2.96 Million Its Holding; Bristol John W & Company Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding as Stock Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 269,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $383.26. About 141,884 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 37,269 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider

Analysts await UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. UMBF’s profit will be $57.89 million for 13.86 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by UMB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $322.49M for 31.31 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

