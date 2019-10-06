As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Valuation Declined, Capital Innovations Has Increased Stake; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stake Has Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 89,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 779,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.46 million, up from 690,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 2780.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 80,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 83,833 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, up from 2,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 949,665 shares traded. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Read This Before Investing In Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2018 Form 20-F – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Energy Stocks That Are Leaking – Investorplace.com” on April 27, 2018. More interesting news about Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 3.34 million shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $127.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 3,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,845 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).