As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Shares Declined, Capital Innovations Has Lowered Its Holding; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Holding

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 609,255 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 101,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.65 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 33,881 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management. Meritage Port Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 152,766 shares. Moreover, Wespac Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,064 shares. Brinker Inc invested in 74,860 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,440 shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3.52M were reported by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Jlb & Assocs owns 2,765 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 3,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Barometer Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 180,250 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 66,364 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Llc has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.37% or 249,344 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 20,293 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 33,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).