As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Shares Declined, Capital Innovations Has Lifted Holding by $404,615; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose While Fiduciary Trust Company Lifted Stake by $333,340

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,403 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 8,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 973,701 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 2780.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 80,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 83,833 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, up from 2,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 975,766 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M

