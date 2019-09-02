As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Share Value Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Holding by $1.34 Million; M Kraus & Company Raised Stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP)

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 121,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 416,820 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 295,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 1.95M shares traded or 97.80% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 427,300 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (NYSE:MGM) by 969,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (Put) (NASDAQ:SIVB).

