As Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr (UGP) Share Value Declined, Daiwa Securities Group Has Upped by $309,100 Its Stake; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Valuation Rose, Newport Asia Has Lifted Stake

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 3.65 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr (UGP) by 142.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 28,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,850 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 19,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 433,047 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

