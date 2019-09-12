As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $327,222

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 38,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 38,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 76,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 2.00 million shares traded or 313.99% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 17/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 Company: ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc. by 68,578 shares to 244,320 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 0.03% or 6,062 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 133,606 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Liability Company holds 0.82% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) or 36,165 shares. New York-based Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.07% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Glenmede Trust Na reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,708 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). The California-based Cap Ltd Ca has invested 0.32% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Geode Capital Management Lc owns 724,289 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 5,184 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 160,367 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 35,334 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 296,991 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 84,168 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 797,293 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Limited.

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual EPS reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Llp accumulated 3.23 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Com holds 0.94% or 5,400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.55% or 738,201 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 139 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 28,646 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 108,867 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Eqis Capital holds 0.02% or 997 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 147,365 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.56% or 7.97M shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Finemark State Bank has 65,478 shares. Oakworth reported 263 shares stake. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation accumulated 515 shares. 25,487 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Dsc Advisors Lp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10,005 shares to 263,246 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

