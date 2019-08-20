As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Upped Stake; Fairpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Office Depot (ODP) Holding as Share Price Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31M, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 122,239 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q EPS 63C INCLUDES $130M GAIN FROM SALE OF PRV

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 5.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 22.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.33M, down from 27.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 3.84M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares to 8,892 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 517,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has 936,529 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). D E Shaw & Communication reported 1.21 million shares. M Securities holds 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 50,249 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wellington Gp Llp reported 317,653 shares stake. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 551,649 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Services Incorporated has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Us Bankshares De reported 2,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 12.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 253,825 shares. 5.12M are held by Prudential Fincl. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35,802 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 734,000 shares to 936,400 shares, valued at $73.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,224 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).