As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Diam Company LTD Cut Its Position by $1.16 Million; Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder Commerce Bank Has Raised Its Stake

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 18,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 18,187 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 36,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 805,509 shares traded or 61.04% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA IMPROVED RICKETS IN CHILDREN; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: First Approved Therapy for XLH in the U.S

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 236.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 67,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 96,454 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 28,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34 million shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual EPS reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 13,727 shares to 181,714 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 2.12M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 0.02% or 16,653 shares. Axa invested in 0.07% or 296,991 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 205 shares. Opus Point Prns Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 5,064 shares. Aperio Group Llc holds 0% or 9,130 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 86,501 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 100 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 133,606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 404,180 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 2.29 million shares. Orbimed Advisors Llc stated it has 0.08% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 76,400 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17,505 shares to 97,405 shares, valued at $32.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,719 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).