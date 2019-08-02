As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Cut Position; Marco Investment Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 762,224 shares traded or 87.55% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 4,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 179,024 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 183,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings.

