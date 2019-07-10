As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Shares Rose, Holder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Stake; Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered by $541,501 Its Position

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 250,802 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 13.70 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 69.09% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.59 million for 20.26 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.