As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Share Value Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Raised by $1.72 Million Its Stake; Thornburg Investment Management Increased Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $3.69 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 171,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 475,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 303,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 169,988 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 49,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 710,548 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.82 million, up from 660,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.37. About 4.04 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2,515 shares to 11,580 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 30,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,284 shares, and cut its stake in Ufp Tech Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Lc accumulated 0% or 121,289 shares. Pnc reported 0% stake. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 67,312 were reported by Barclays Plc. Shelton holds 377 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 804,802 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 16,665 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Citigroup has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 28,309 shares. Awm Investment has invested 1.28% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 2.47 million shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24,817 shares to 107,884 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 191,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).