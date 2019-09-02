As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position; Tributary Capital Management Has Upped United Bankshares (UBSI) Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 92,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 758,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49M, up from 666,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 182,020 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 54,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 726,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 672,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 123,374 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl reported 315,181 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 203,000 shares. Palouse Capital has invested 0.07% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,124 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 324,184 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 94,269 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 71,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 113,955 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 18,604 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Comerica Savings Bank has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 38,872 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37,670 shares to 253,877 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,625 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,327 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.39 million shares. Navellier owns 15,442 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 167,310 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Management Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 180,165 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 7,900 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 230,748 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Etrade Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Mutual Of America Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 90,064 shares. City has 16,885 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 318,301 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% or 1,198 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,943 activity.