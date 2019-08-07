As Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Share Price Rose, Awm Investment Company Lowered by $2.30 Million Its Stake; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shares Declined, Holder American Century Companies Cut Its Position by $592,250

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 160,704 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 4,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 23,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 28,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 166,582 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 11,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 14,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 568,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 7,986 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 3,206 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 223,782 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 43,883 shares. 94,269 are held by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.08% or 39,143 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 736,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Stock Fell 19.2% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2018. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can The Uptrend Continue for Ultra Clean (UCTT)? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” published on February 24, 2014 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/11/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10M shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) by 672,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corporation.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. Aryeh Jason also bought $397,287 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares. Shares for $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. 1,000 shares were bought by Patel Sunil, worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (LGND) – Nasdaq” on October 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “High Risk, High Return – Ligand Has 100% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 105,757 shares to 159,586 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 237,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Mngmt Inc invested 1.07% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% or 11,387 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 24,314 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corp reported 342,141 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 52 shares. Smithfield owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 16 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 37,000 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 115,453 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Millrace Asset Gru has invested 1.91% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Fiera Capital reported 11,082 shares. Stephens Gp Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 425,644 shares.