As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Position; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position Has Raised by Tpg-Axon Management Lp

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 278,397 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 5.72M shares traded or 1174.15% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/18: (NLNK) (CDW) (PLUG) Higher (FDX) (ZYNE) (PTCT) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management LP has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1,460 shares. Massachusetts-based Tekla Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com holds 45,900 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,011 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 0.14% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 390,337 shares. 684,000 were accumulated by Avoro Capital Advisors Limited Com. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 87,702 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 290,150 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company owns 279,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Lc invested in 0% or 33,708 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 239,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moore LP accumulated 190,118 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 18,478 shares to 37,025 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UCTT or COHU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “UCT Completes Acquisition of Quantum Global Technologies, LLC. – PR Newswire” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 610 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Parkside National Bank accumulated 91 shares. Pnc Financial Group invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bridgeway has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Ameritas Investment accumulated 0% or 3,194 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Awm stated it has 600,000 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 8,175 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 70,556 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 86,755 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 3,452 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 10,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.