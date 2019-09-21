As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Share Value Rose, Needham Investment Management Has Upped Position; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Stake by $1.84 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 27,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 196,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 224,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 9.78M shares traded or 58.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 510,241 shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 12,620 shares. Davenport Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability holds 7,170 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,226 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 281,998 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,387 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11.82 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 0.28% stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 0% or 5,773 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10.10 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 98,060 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 13,405 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 43,272 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro On Adr (Petrobras) (NYSE:PBR) by 44,500 shares to 131,600 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr by 7,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 145,000 shares to 668,000 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Acquires Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) CEO Jim Scholhamer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 471,883 shares. Voya Management Lc stated it has 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 610 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 39,600 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 111 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 60,135 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 152,294 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 70,556 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Us Bankshares De accumulated 500 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).