As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Share Value Rose, Lyon Street Capital Decreased Its Holding by $348,777; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.27 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 125,893 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, down from 126,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 2.37M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57M for 35.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 9,179 shares to 27,838 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 24.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.