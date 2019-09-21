As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Share Price Rose, Prudential Financial Has Raised by $2.30 Million Its Holding; As Home Depot Com (HD) Valuation Rose, World Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 78,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, down from 83,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 176,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 534,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 357,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 510,241 shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 574,298 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 15,503 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Lc holds 2.6% or 728,328 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 265,100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 24,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.88% or 37,000 shares. Bailard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 12,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 98,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 3,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12,790 shares to 290,042 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 220,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,468 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QuantumClean and ChemTrace Showcase Reduced Cost of Ownership at SEMICON West – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holding: ‘Clean’ After The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Ultra Clean Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,391 shares to 190,770 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.