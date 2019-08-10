As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Marsico Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $13.83 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Independent Investors Cut Position by $577,300

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,895 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 57,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. The insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million. $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kelly Terrence P.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Violich Cap Management has invested 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gateway Inv Advisers holds 0.01% or 2,728 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 584,725 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 940 shares. Atria Invs Ltd owns 1,880 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.06% or 1,806 shares. Federated Pa reported 829 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 645,069 shares. First Manhattan Com has 47,276 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 8,602 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2,957 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 49,149 shares to 85,139 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why The Ultimate Software Group Is Skyrocketing Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 17, 2019 – Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Trust, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary, Sells The Ultimate Software Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Baidu Inc – GuruFocus.com” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 254,017 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Piedmont Inv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Blackrock stated it has 2.90 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Df Dent accumulated 11,468 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Walleye Trading Lc reported 70,257 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,510 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2,950 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.06% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,736 shares. New York-based Gabelli And Co Invest Advisers Inc has invested 3% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).