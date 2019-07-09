As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Franklin Resources Decreased Its Position by $33.56 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Boosted Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake by $11.69 Million; Share Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 96,718 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 101,690 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 104,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 1.02 million shares to 10.01M shares, valued at $100.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. Another trade for 66,758 shares valued at $22.14M was made by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8. $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR. SCHERR SCOTT had sold 70,809 shares worth $23.49M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $987,351 were sold by Swick Gregory. 3,929 shares valued at $1.30 million were sold by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8. The insider Phenicie John C sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 21,510 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.45% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 1,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 39,761 shares. Bell Comml Bank has 2,820 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 1,700 are held by Washington Mngmt. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Stephens Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 170,845 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Oak Associates Oh accumulated 0.03% or 1,405 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 155 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP owns 785,025 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 20,877 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 4,676 shares. Asset reported 0.03% stake.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 67,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

