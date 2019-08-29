As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $312,180 Its Stake; Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Position in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) by $900,000 as Market Value Rose

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 537,778 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 13/04/2018 – TARIFFS ON CANADIAN SOLAR PANELS ALLOWED BY U.S. APPEALS COURT; 05/03/2018 Canadian Solar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A 97.6 MWP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PROJECT IN CAFAYATE, SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONS OPEN ACCESS SOLAR PROJECT IN INDIA; 16/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC CSIQ.O : UBS STARTS WITH SELL ; TARGET PRICE $15; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SAYS WORKING TO SECURE APPROVAL FOR SALE OF 3 U.S. SOLAR POWER PLANTS TOTALING 399 MWP; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR GETS 364 MWP SOLAR PROJECTS IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar to Build 364 Megawatts of Projects in Brazil

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 2,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Mariner Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 1,356 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 2,935 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 0.12% or 15,841 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 16,847 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 126,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Sit Associate reported 8,195 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested in 108 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cleararc Capital reported 813 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd reported 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 4,435 shares in its portfolio.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 21,458 shares to 42,611 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting ULTI Put And Call Options For November 16th – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.