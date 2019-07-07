As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Share Price Were Volatile, Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $17.63 Million; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Encana (ECA) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.19M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management analyzed 53,600 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, down from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire" on March 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Ultimate Software Ranked #1 on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology List for 4th Consecutive Year – Business Wire" published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Ultimate Software to Buy PeopleDoc, Expands Europe Presence – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2018.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. 2,974 shares valued at $987,351 were sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 Phenicie John C sold $1.66 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 5,000 shares. $22.14 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by SCHERR MARC D. Shares for $1.30M were sold by Alvaro Felicia. Another trade for 70,809 shares valued at $23.49 million was made by SCHERR SCOTT on Friday, February 8. $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 9,000 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $29.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.14% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 8,500 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 2,121 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 1,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has 24,475 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 139,875 shares. York Capital Management Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 176,527 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 36,262 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.09% or 121,000 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 7,833 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 2.60 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 106,540 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 1,056 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Encana and Newfield's strategic combination receives shareholder approvals – GlobeNewswire" on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Montney Shale Is Encana's Growth Generator – Seeking Alpha" published on January 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: "Cheap Investors: 3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada" on June 23, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.