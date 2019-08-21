As Ultimate Software Group Inc/The (ULTI) Shares Were Volatile, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lifted by $1.97 Million Its Position; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake Maintained by Atria Investments Llc

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc/The (ULTI) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 5,976 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 101,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.42M, up from 95,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 5,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 25,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 2.82 million shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 52,209 shares to 275,299 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 4,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,647 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ultimate Software Going Private in $11 Billion Buyout – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software ceases trading on Nasdaq as $11B acquisition closes – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,095 shares to 31,161 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 24,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,199 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.