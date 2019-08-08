As Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA) Stock Rose, Strs Ohio Has Lifted Holding; Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) by $352,800

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) by 119.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 85,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 157,381 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 million, up from 71,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $343.68. About 673,640 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. It closed at $13.09 lastly. It is down 17.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sunstone Hotel Investors, NTN Buzztime, Seadrill Partners, Achaogen, and China Automotive â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking accumulated 376,244 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 34,225 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Llc holds 86,828 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 358,919 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 149,270 shares. Assetmark reported 156 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 3.76M are held by Geode Ltd Co. Moreover, Daiwa Secs has 0.22% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 1.75M shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). D E Shaw And Co reported 421,133 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has 49,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 20,200 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,900 shares to 6,920 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 27,887 shares to 273,954 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) by 181,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,843 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Shares Blemished After Q1 Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Launches Will Propel Garmin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.