As Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Raised by $5.77 Million Its Stake; Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Value Declined While Evergreen Capital Management Lifted by $1.54 Million Its Holding

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (ULTA) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 16,579 shares as the company's stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,906 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, up from 48,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $355.68. About 714,882 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company's stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 2.89M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 200 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 86,151 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 6,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland invested in 20,830 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 2,431 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 0.01% or 21,498 shares. Laffer Invests holds 46,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings, France-based fund reported 126,095 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 13,351 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 112 are held by Hudock Cap Grp Ltd.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brick-And-Mortar Meltdown Gets Costly For Big Retailers, And Results May Vary – Seeking Alpha" on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Can Prime Day Make Amazon Stock Great Again? – Investorplace.com" published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Twilio Stock Is Heading from Priced-to-Perfection to Overheated – Investorplace.com" on June 25, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usd Partners Lp by 107,975 shares to 704,583 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,147 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares to 316,043 shares, valued at $26.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,360 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).