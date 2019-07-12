As Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Upped Position by $1.21 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Rose, Forte Capital Lifted Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (ULTA) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,088 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 31,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $346.98. About 490,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 2.93M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG) by 10,810 shares to 459,625 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,702 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl reported 353 shares stake. Btc Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). South State has 3,886 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc accumulated 0.06% or 8,039 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3 shares. Tobam reported 2.21% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Voya Management Limited Liability Company owns 30,661 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bank reported 24,267 shares. Gideon Cap reported 674 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 6,437 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.08% or 202,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 84,137 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 78,629 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Lp, Texas-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Westpac invested in 215,231 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,436 shares. Brown Advisory holds 7,298 shares. Planning Advsr Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Duff Phelps Inv Management Co, Illinois-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Llc has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 1.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 69,477 shares. Bamco has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). West Coast Financial Limited Company holds 3,050 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 500 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 5,576 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.