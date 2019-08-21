As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Increased Stake by $1.79 Million; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose, American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Position

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.31. About 100,300 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 114.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 9,642 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 4,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $327.99. About 316,159 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Management Incorporated reported 900 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 29,284 shares. Veritable LP reported 3,129 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wright Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 1,734 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cipher L P, a New York-based fund reported 14,210 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co stated it has 40,981 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4,200 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technologies. 796 were accumulated by Btc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% or 8,271 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) has 2.81% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26,523 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,237 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 303,974 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 22,814 shares to 739,417 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 170,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,743 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 44,266 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp stated it has 14,516 shares. Security Trust Commerce holds 225 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc has invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 50,664 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Martingale Asset LP invested 0.4% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sterling Management Ltd invested in 12,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 294,694 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 29,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac holds 0% or 6,694 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 81,836 shares. 12,631 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% or 3,504 shares.