As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Boosted by $7.50 Million Its Holding; White Elm Capital Has Cut Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $653,200 as Stock Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 26,609 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, down from 31,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 89,600 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 21,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 48,760 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 27,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $229.98. About 533,788 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

