As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $30.44 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $348.48. About 729,058 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.64M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.23 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Natixis holds 44,992 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bp Public Limited Company reported 5,300 shares. Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3,893 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 86 shares stake. Cibc Asset accumulated 9,632 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Citigroup holds 35,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 147,009 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested in 1,865 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.33% or 468,626 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 905 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 289,947 shares. Fosun Limited has 900 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ally Financial reported 10,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chilton Management Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,513 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.44% or 203,744 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 4.97 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,056 shares to 76,394 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).