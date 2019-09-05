As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.98 Million Its Position; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 15,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $236.71. About 3.11 million shares traded or 184.82% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.52. About 1.75 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Philadelphia Tru owns 4,040 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). E&G Advsr LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,815 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0.32% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Acg Wealth invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Telos Cap Mngmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Laurion Cap Management Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Penobscot Mgmt Com Inc holds 3,966 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Whittier holds 89,700 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 11,052 shares in its portfolio. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 18,470 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares to 2,138 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).