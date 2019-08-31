As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Churchill Management Trimmed Metlife Com (MET) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 15,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82M shares traded or 1473.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 348,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 366,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 503,582 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Washington Tru Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2,431 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 2,629 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,692 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.07% or 15,196 shares. Quantum Mgmt has 0.52% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Security Trust Communications holds 0.29% or 21,389 shares. Shelton Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 417 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 166,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability owns 142,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 535 shares. 2,761 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Aldebaran Financial Inc reported 21,646 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 4,927 shares to 36,582 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 88,512 shares to 248,378 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.