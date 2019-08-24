As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Holding; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake Has Upped by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 287.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 82,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 111,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 28,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.33M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 17,326 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 603 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,060 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 45,206 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Wendell David Associates owns 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,697 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 62,067 shares. Fiduciary Com has 24,034 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc has invested 0.76% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6,832 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,634 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 0.08% or 254,439 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,931 shares to 63,997 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 93,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

